Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa Gives Key Cabinet Jobs To Military Figures

Zimbabwe’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa has named his cabinet, appointing senior military figures to high-profile positions.

Mr Mnangagwa has made Sibusiso Moyo, the general who appeared on state TV after the recent military takeover, the new foreign minister.

The head of Zimbabwe’s air force, Perence Shiri, was named the minister of agriculture and land affairs.

Mr Mnangagwa was sworn in last week after Robert Mugabe agreed to resign.

The man who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years stepped down after the military intervened following the sacking of Mr Mnangagwa as vice-president.

When Mr Mnangagwa swept into power with the help of the military last week, he promised a new era.

But the composition of his new cabinet has drawn some criticism because two military figures have top posts.

Maj-Gen Sibusiso Moyo, the face of the military takeover and until then a relatively unknown figure, is the foreign affairs and international trade minister. He holds a PhD in international relations and at one point was the leader of the elite green berets squad.

Airforce leader Perence Shiri was a soldier linked to the mass killings of ordinary Zimbabweans in the mid 1980s at the behest of then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe.

The military have had a controversial role in Zimbabwe’s politics and had been accused of keeping Mr Mugabe in power.

Just two weeks ago many Zimbabweans were celebrating the so-called people’s commander – Gen Constantino Chiwenga – for leading the military takeover which led to the change in leadership. Now they wait to see whether he will be rewarded with a vice-presidency.

While the new president has chosen to keep many of Mr Mugabe’s former cabinet ministers in office, Mr Mnangagwa has also awarded positions to military leaders who have previously supported him.

Aside from Mr Moyo and Mr Shiri, leaders of the powerful war veterans’ association, who pushed for Mr Mugabe to go after the military intervention, also got cabinet jobs.

