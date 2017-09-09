Saturday , 9 September 2017
Headlines
Home / Sports / Zidane Reveals Tactics Behind Real Madrid’s Recent Success

Zidane Reveals Tactics Behind Real Madrid’s Recent Success

September 8, 2017 in Sports Leave a comment

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has explained that he sets up his team to have all the possession in football matches.

“I have so many extraordinary players that I want the team to play well.

“I am looking for the best style and that is to have more possession than your opponent, even against Barcelona,” he said.

Zidane also said Cristiano Ronaldo was from another planet and was the best player in the world.

Ronaldo enjoyed another stellar season in 2016/2017, scoring 42 goals in all competitions, helping Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League.

As he also praised Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, Zidane said Ronaldo was remarkable.

“Ramos is the leader, Cristiano is from another planet and Benzema is pure talent,” Zidane told beIN Sports.

<<daily Post>>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


six × 3 =

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top