Zeb Ejiro Finally Plans To Delve Into Politics

Front-line movie producer in Nigeria, Zeb Ejiro, OON, is currently warming up to delve into politics, ahead of 2019 general elections. Sources close to the creator of the popular Sitcom, “Ripples” which ran for five years uninterrupted on NTA before it was rested in 1993, said Zeb as a card carrying member of PDP is planning to contest for the House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency, in Delta State. The seat is presently occupied by Hon. Leo Ogor who, according to our source, is considering vying for the seat for the fifth time in a row. Zeb, who our source said, he’s going into politics because he wants to make a positive impact on the lives of the Isoko nation has already started making underground moves prior to flagging off his political campaigns soon. “ Zeb is going into politics in 2019. He will be contesting for the House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency under the platform of PDP. His campaign team will be launched very soon in his home town of Ozoro, in Isoko Local Government Area, ahead of 2019 general election,” the source disclosed. Disclosing further, the source said, “ Zeb is going into politics because he wants to make positive change that the people of Isoko nation can see and believe. Isoko nation contributes heavily to the economic development of the country as oil producing community, yet there is nothing to show for it. His slogan is putting the people first before any other thing.” Meanwhile, when contacted, the Presido, as he’s fondly called by his colleagues in the industry only nods his head in confirmation of the cheery news. Zeb, whose life resolves around film making, training and discovering young artists, according to many, is long overdue to delve into politics.

<<vanguardngr>>