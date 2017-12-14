Yemen war: Air strikes on rebel prison in Sanaa ‘kill 30′

At least 30 people are reported to have been killed in Saudi-led coalition air strikes on a rebel military police camp in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Most of the dead were said to be detainees at a prison inside the camp.

A guard said an initial attack damaged one wing of the jail, prompting some inmates to try to escape. Then another strike almost demolished the building.

The coalition backs Yemen’s government in its war against the Houthi rebel movement.

More than 8,670 people have been killed and 49,960 injured since the coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015, according to the UN.

The fighting and a blockade by the coalition has also left 20.7 million people in need of humanitarian aid, created the world’s largest food security emergency, and led to a cholera outbreak that is thought to have killed 2,219 people since April.

The raid on the camp in eastern Sanaa began in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of the guards at the camp’s prison, Mohammed al-Aqel, told AFP news agency that it was hit at least five times, and that several buildings and a perimeter wall were heavily damaged.

An official told Reuters news agency that about 180 people were being detained at the jail, and that 35 bodies had so far been pulled from the rubble.

<<BBC>>