World Malaria Day: Ogun To Educate Public On Prevention

The Ogun State government says the year 2017 World Malaria Day with the theme: ‘’End Malaria Now: What is Your Role’’, would focus on mobilization and sensitization of the public on the causes of disease.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye who stated this at a press conference heralding the day, held at the Ministry of Health Conference Hall in Abeokuta, noted that Malaria was caused by plasmodium parasite and transmitted through the bite of an infected female anopheles mosquito.

According to him, the disease was preventable, treatable and curable, noting that it was responsible for approximately 60% of out-patient visit and 30% of hospital admission, contributed up to 11% of maternal mortality, 25% of infant mortality and 30% under age mortality rate.

‘’It is estimated that about 110 million cases are clinically diagnosed annually, while Africa still bears over 80% of the Global Malaria burden and Nigeria account for about 29% of this burden’’. He said.

He said in the year 2016, out of 265,337 cases tested, 210,730 were positive for malaria and 98.9% of positive cases were treated free with ACTs, stressing that the State was working with some partners to ensure that proven interventions are deployed towards elimination.

The Commissioner said, the State government has distributed not fever than 2.6 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) estimated at one net for two persons, promising continued distribution of sulphadoxine pyrimethamine (SP) for prevention of malaria among pregnant women in the State.

The Marketing Manager, Mortein Reckitt Benckiser, West Africa, Mrs Omotola Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi, said several sensitisations were being put in place towards eliminating malaria.