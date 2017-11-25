World Class Recreation Centre Is To Create Conducive Environment For Vulnerable Children – Mrs Amosun

Ogun State Government says it will not relent at projecting the course of children especially the motherless and vulnerable ones towards improving their wellbeing and securing their future.

The wife of the State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun stated this during the commissioning of a recreation centre at the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home Abeokuta.

Mrs. Amosun commended the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for the successful completion of the project as the centre would serve as a place of relaxation and fun for the children, encouraging the workers at the centre not to relent in the discharge of their duties towards the upkeep of the children.

The Deputy Governor Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga while giving her good will message appreciated the conception and the completion of the project, saying that no contribution towards supporting the children would go unrewarded.

Onanuga said the less privileged especially the motherless children should be given the needed attention love and care, calling on more philanthropists to show humanitarian concern for the wellbeing of the children in order to restore their hopes and aspirations in life.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Abiola Kufile-Okonji said the home was established in 1985 to provide shelter for abandoned children, motherless and serve as transit shelter for lost but found children in the State.

She noted that the recreation centre was specifically built to provide a more conducive environment for the special children, appreciating God for the support of some donors for the successful completion of the project.