World Bank Commends Ogun On Agric Devt.

The Programmme Leader, World Bank, Dr. Kofi Nouve has commended the efforts of the Ogun State Government for being in the forefront of boosting agricultural production in the country.

This commendation was made at the Agric-Business Roundtable Meeting put in place by Ogun State government for officials of World Bank and other stakeholders held at Park Inn Hotel, Abeokuta.

Dr. Nouve said it was important to identify the challenges confronting the sector and share ideas on how to build on the existing successes, adding that the objective of the roundtable meeting was to draw a plan, process all information and turn it into a concrete action plan that would improve the agricultural sector.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo, said the essence of the meeting was to take the advantage of World Bank in bridging the gap between demand and supply, adding that it was a great opportunity that materials needed by investors were available in the State.

“As it is now, industries will be able to source for their raw materials here in Ogun. You can cut down on logistics of importing and also maintain freshness of raw materials. We are also generating wealth for our farmers because this will enable them grow exactly what is needed by the investors,” she said.

Adebajo further assured prospective investors that the government would make the process of getting farm-land less cumbersome to access.

Her counterpart in the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said government was trying to close the gap with the private sector, advising them not to rely solely on government but rather offer their support to the development of the State.