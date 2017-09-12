Workers Tasked On Patronage In Public Health Facilities

In its quest to ensure that more people have access to qualitative health care delivery, Ogun State Government has tasked health workers to demonstrate positive attitudes that would encourage patronage of government health facilities by residents.

The Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde gave the charge during a monitoring exercise to the General Hospitals in Yewa axis of the State.

Ayinde said exemplary work and professional ethics had become necessary to forestall the perceived apathy people have for patronizing public health facilities.

‘’Hard work will create demand for patronage which will afford residents to use the facilities provided by the government for their optimal use’’, he said.

At General Hospital, Idiroko, one of the facilities visited, Dr. Margret Kilanko and Dr. Olalekan Ajayi commended the team for the visit, saying it provided a veritable avenue for government to get acquainted with the challenges confronting its facilities across the State for necessary intervention and improvement.

They however solicited government’s intervention in the provision of physiotherapy centre to cater for patients.

The Bobajiro of Ikolaje, Chief Julius Saba who spoke on behalf of Oniko of Ikolaje, Oba Dr. Olakunle Ojo, assured government that the community would not relent at mobilising and educating its people on utilizing the facility for their medical needs.