Wizkid, Davido Supremacy Tussle Is Healthy — Okiemute

That warring Nigerian pop stars, Wizkid and Davido, have continuously come for each other’s throats with the aim of claiming bragging rights over who is a better musician, has since the beginning of 2017 become a recurring decimal in the Nigerian entertainment space.

While many have condemned the lingering supremacy tussle, others have tagged it a mere publicity stunt; but in a chat with Showtime, MTN Project Fame season 9 winner, Okiemute Ighorodje, noted that it is actually healthy for the Nigerian music industry. “I just feel Wizkid and Davido are on two different paths; I don’t want to say Wizkid is better than Davido, both of them have grown in their own space and environment. I think their lingering beef is healthy for the media, you know they say bad news is good news, so I think it’s healthy for the music industry too”, she said.

Okiemute who recently staged a concert in Lagos, explained to Showtime why she decided on the concert. She noted, “The reason is the fact that a lot of people come out from competitions and we feel like we’re entitled to certain things but we forget that we’re supposed to be thankful; this is one thing that most winners are forgetful about. They forget to appreciate people who helped us get to where we’re; even though we merit it we still ought to thank them. It was an opportunity to thank my fans and the media; contrary to what I was told prior to my coming into the industry, the media has been so nice to me so it was an avenue for me to appreciate the love shown to me so far.”

<<vanguard>>