Winner Of Drums Festival Raffle Draw Gets Bungalow

The Ogun State Government in fulfilment of its promise to allocate a 2 bedroom bungalow to the star prize winner of the raffle draw held during the maiden edition of the Nigerian Drums Festival has presented a letter allocating the bungalow to Mr Jamiu Abolade, the winner.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Rt. Hon Muyiwa Oladipo while handing over the letter allocating the said bungalow located at the OPIC Estate, Agbara to him at his office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the 2 bedroom bungalow was the only prize left yet to be given to its winner, appreciating Senator Ibikunle Amosun for approving the allocation of the said bungalow.

” During the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Drums Festival, three prizes were won and today, in fulfillment of the promise by the ministry and the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun that the star prize, a 2 bedroom bungalow located at OPIC Estate in Agbara, won by Mr Jamiu Abolade who picked the winning ticket, would be allocated, today, we are handing over the letter allocating the apartment to the winner. It is the only and last prize to be given out to its winner,” He said.

In his response, winner of the star prize, Mr Jamiu Abolade appreciated the State Government for fulfilling its promise of allocating a 2 bedroom bungalow, adding that he was glad to be the recipient of the star prize.