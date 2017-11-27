Willian speaks on his goal against Liverpool

Chelsea forward, Willian, has insisted his equaliser against Liverpool in the Premier League game on Saturday was a shot and not a cross.

Willian salvaged a point for his team at Anfield on Saturday.

Former Blues winger, Mohamed Salah had put the home side ahead in the 65th minute, but the Brazilian ensured Antonio Conte’s men left with a 1-1 draw.

The Brazilian international appeared to be aiming a cross to the back post, only for the ball to loop over Simon Mignolet and into the net.

When asked about the goal by Chelsea TV, Willian said, “For sure, it was a shot, no doubt.

“Some people ask, ‘You want to cross or you want to shoot?’ I said, ‘Shoot, of course. Too much quality’.”

The goal helped Chelsea to maintain third position in the Premier League, but they are eight points behind leaders Manchester City, who visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was delighted to find the back of the net for Chelsea. He added, “I’m happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game, it’s important to score goals.

“Now we have to carry on and stick together in this moment because we want to win every game.”

<<Daily Post>>