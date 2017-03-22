Wife Welcomes TTT, Says He Is An Amazing Husband, Father

After his eviction from Big Brother Naija and return to the country, ThinTallTony’s wife, Laraba, has received her husband with loving arms.

Unlike the drama that some fans were expecting because of his romance with fellow housemate, Bisola, and his denial of his family during his stay in the house, the mother of two took to her IG page to shower her husband with praises.

She wrote, “Despite all that might have happened, Anthony is an amazing husband and father”.

To showcase the love between them and reassure fans and trolls that the love in her family is intact, she said, ” Oya @thintalltony, come and babysit I have tried.”

TTT was evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday. During the live eviction event, he said, ” Everything that happened in the house was just a game. ”

<<punch>>