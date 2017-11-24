Friday , 24 November 2017
Headlines
Home / Politics / Wife of ex-PDP national chairman joins APC

Wife of ex-PDP national chairman joins APC

November 24, 2017 in Politics Leave a comment

Wife of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Maryam Ali, has joined the All Progressives Congress.

Mrs. Ali who is married to ex-PDP National Chairman, Senator Ahmadu Ali, renounced her membership of the PDP to declare her allegiance to the APC at a ceremony held at the APC national secretariat, in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the decision to join the APC was borne out of a desire to continue to render services to her people.

She explained that her membership of the APC would afford her the opportunity to continue to serve her people in particular and Nigerians in general.

<<Punch>>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


1 + = six

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top