Wife of ex-PDP national chairman joins APC

Wife of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Maryam Ali, has joined the All Progressives Congress.

Mrs. Ali who is married to ex-PDP National Chairman, Senator Ahmadu Ali, renounced her membership of the PDP to declare her allegiance to the APC at a ceremony held at the APC national secretariat, in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the decision to join the APC was borne out of a desire to continue to render services to her people.

She explained that her membership of the APC would afford her the opportunity to continue to serve her people in particular and Nigerians in general.

<<Punch>>