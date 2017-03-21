WHO Ranks Ogun Best In Health Index Reporting

The World Health Organization has ranked Ogun as the best State in Nigeria in timely reporting and accurate disease surveillance.

The State Health Commissioner, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this while presenting a Microsoft device symbolising the award to the Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, during the State executive council meeting.

Dr. Ipaye said that the award was conferred on the State, at the health stakeholders’ forum, organised by the World Health Organisation in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health in Enugu, Enugu State.

The Commissioner who added that with the device, the Governor would be able to monitor the health dashboard directly and see how the State was fairing in terms of health indices performance, informed that Ekiti and Kano States took the second and third positions respectively.

In his reaction, the Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun said the award would spur his administration to do more especially in the delivery of efficient health care services to the people saying ‘’we are elated that the World Health Organisation has recognised the little we have been able to do in the health sector in our bid to reposition the sector’’.