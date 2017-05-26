What Manchester United Will Earn From Europa League Final Win Over Ajax

Friday , 26 May 2017
May 25, 2017 in Sports Leave a comment

Manchester United are set to pocket about £77.5million from winning the Europa League.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted in a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Eredivisie side in Stockholm, to qualify for the Champions League.

According to the Times, United will earn £50m from the Champions League in TV rights and prize money, along with the £5.5m windfall for lifting the Europa League trophy.

As part of their kit sponsorship with Adidas, they will also be handed a £22m bonus.

However, United will be forced to pay out £28m to players, as part of bonuses written into their contracts. The squad will share a £1million bonus between them. Also, majority of the squad would enjoy a basic pay rise.

<<Daily Post>>

