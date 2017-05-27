We’ve Given Priority To Developmental-Based Legislations- Ogun Speaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly has reassured the people of the State that it would continue to give necessary legislative backing to the Executive arm of government at ensuring overall infrastructural development of the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, who gave the assurance while featuring on a radio programme in Abeokuta, explained that partnership among the three arms of government was the only panacea for promoting democratic ideals towards achieving good governance.

Adekunbi, stated that the 8th Legislature remained focused at enacting people oriented legislation to effect positive change in the State with a promise that the Senator Ibikunle Amosun- led adminstration would complete all ongoing projects across the State.

According to him, ‘’as representatives of the people , the 26- member House of Assembly in the State are aware of the needs of their constituents and had therefore been working relentlessly at ensuring the socio -economic development of their various constituencies in partnership with other arms of government’’ .

He explained that all bills passed by the Assembly went through legislative processes with input from all relevant stakeholders to achieve people oriented legislation.

Speaking on the establishment of the new Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, Adekunbi, clarified that the institution would run a multi-campus system with the main campus at Ipokia, adding that the institution would ensure qualitative tertiary education especially for youths in the grassroots , just as it would create employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

The Speaker clarified that the roles of the legislature as an arm of government in any democracy were purely for lawmaking, oversight, appropriation and other quasi -legislative functions, saying legislating on socio-economic development of the country had put lawmakers under undue pressure from their respective constituents.