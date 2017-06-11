We’ve Attracted Over $86m Chinese Investments –NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority has said with the initiatives it has taken in the past couple of months, it has attracted investments worth over $86m from the China Harbour Engineering Company at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The NPA made the assertion while refuting an allegation by the Committee of Maritime Professionals that NPA’s current management under Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman was hindering investment in the maritime sector as a result of some of its reform policies.

CMP had alleged in a statement that since the NPA boss was appointed last year, she had taken steps that had either made investors to leave the sector, or scared potential investors from coming into Nigeria.

But the NPA in a statement by its Principal Manager, Public Affairs, Ibrahim Nasiru, on Friday noted that the policies and procedures introduced since Usman assumed office were borne out of firm commitment to actualising the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. It added that there were other investments in the pipeline running into billions of dollars.

It said, “In the same vein, the NPA is currently working with DP World to actualise the organisation’s determination to invest in Greenfield port opportunities in this country. The plan is to develop a DP World Terminal in the Lagos area and a suitable site is currently being sought.

“Both the brownfield as evident in the agreement on the Bulk Terminal and the Greenfield are investments worth billions of United States Dollars. Tanger Med Port of Morocco has equally indicated interest to invest in the development of Greenfield Terminal, Logistics Base and warehousing and a variety of other opportunities running into billions of dollars.”

While commending the CMP for its patriotic zeal which, it said, must have inspired its statement, the NPA called on all stakeholders in the maritime sector to work together in the best interest of the industry and the country.