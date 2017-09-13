We’re Diversifying Into Cashew Production To Create Wealth-OGSG

The 50 hectares of land cultivated by the Ogun State Government for Cashew production is a clear demonstration of the government efforts to maximally tap from agriculture and its value chain for wealth creation and food security.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, who stated this while receiving members of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria in his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the initiative, was borne out of government’s desire to further diversify its economy and give room for more exports of its produce in order to get more foreign earnings.

Adeoluwa said the 50 hectares cashew farm located at Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the State was aimed at ensuring that the State fully harnessed its potentials and area of comparative advantage to better the lots of the people.

He affirmed that the present administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders in the Agricultural sector especially those involved in cashew production for optimal maximization of its value chain.

‘’Agriculture is taking more than 50% of the entire government attention in Ogun State today and we are interested in partnering with you to further tap the potentials that cashew production presents. We want you to give us the benefit of your experience, exposure and knowledge to boost our cashew production level’’, the SSG added.

Speaking earlier, National President of the Association, Mr. Tola Faseru who said his members were in the State for its Annual General Meeting, commended the State government for setting up the cashew plantation, expressing the association’s willingness to collaborate with it to improve its yields.