Wenger speaks on Ozil’s ‘move’ to Barcelona

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has dismissed speculations that Mesut Ozil is set to sign for La Liga giants, Barcelona.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and Barca have emerged as a possible destination for the Germany playmaker.

However, Wenger is uninterested in speaking about the possibility of a move during the January transfer window, along with the future of Alexis Sanchez.

“What kind of control can I have over that [speculation]? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody,” Wenger said.

“That doesn’t disturb people, that happens all through their career. I have no concerns. I am more concerned about the team performance.

“Ozil and Alexis are praised when the team is doing well because of them, and when the team doesn’t do well they get more criticism. I’m more concerned that the team performances are strong performances.”

