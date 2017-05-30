Wenger Set For Power Tussle At Arsenal Board Meeting On Tuesday

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, will fiercely stand his ground when he meets with the board on Tuesday, amid pressure to make significant changes to the club’s structure.

The majority owner Stan Kroenke, is expected to endorse a new two-year contract for the manager. But Wenger will fight the club’s attempts to enforce changes to his backroom team.

Wenger won the FA Cup on Saturday, for the seventh time and the victory has reinforced Kroenke’s belief that the 67-year-old is the right man for the job.

However, part of Tuesday’s meeting will focus on proposed changes to the club’s footballing operation.

The board believe the backroom team needs modernising.

Wenger is willing to make certain changes, but will definitely fight any adjustments he does not like, especially the appointment of a sporting director, which he has always opposed.

