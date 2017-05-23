We’ll Match Investment In Education With Results- Amosun

Ogun State Governor says his administration is committed to matching its huge investment in the education sector with better learning outcomes.

Amosun disclosed this at the maiden edition of the Ogun Education Summit held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, saying in the last six years of his administration, education has consistently gotten the lion share of the State budget but expected that stakeholders would partner with government to justify the investment with positive results.

The Governor who noted that the State was fast becoming the education capital of Nigeria with 1,495 Public Primary Schools, 2144 approved Private Nursery and Primary Schools with a combined population of 717,911 students in primary schools as well as 10 State owned tertiary institutions adding that his government have had to deal with huge financial responsibilities in the sector than any State of the federation.

Amosun said over 52 billion naira has been disbursed as subventions and grants to its 10 tertiary institutions across the State, just as he said that the State was putting up structures and funding materials to make education conducive for students as Human Capital Development of education staff was being addressed.

He said it was time teachers, parents and other stakeholders in the sector collaborated with government to ensure that school children and graduates of tertiary institutions become useful to themselves and the society.

The Governor assured that his government would ensure that those engaging in cyber crime are re-orientated and encouraged to channel their intellect positively into economically viable ventures while revealing that efforts were ongoing to put in place holistic measures to tackle cultism head -on.

Governor Amosun noted that despite the successes that have been recorded, “we realise that the sector still needs to be improved upon’’, calling on stakeholders to contribute their quota to the development of the educational sector to ensure a secured future for the nation.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota said, “the summit would afford the State the opportunity to deliberate on the successes of the past years, review the outcome and also propose the next step beyond this present administration”.

The Commissioner revealed that the Governor Amosun led administration had over the past 6 years, spent in excess of N60 billion in the provision of free and qualitative education.

In his presentation, the Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (,JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who spoke on “Baseline and Assessment” charged tertiary institutions in the State to do more in terms of competitiveness and qualitative education.

The JAMB Registrar added that skill acquisition through vocational and technical skills should be considered as curriculum and not extra-curricular activities.

Speaking on Technology as a Tool for Education Advancement, the Chairman of Phillips Consulting Limited, Mr. Foluso Phillips, noted that ‘’technology has shaped how we do everything’’, urging the government to embrace its usage.

Mr. Phillips added that technology has given greater access to education saying the huge population of the state was not a liability but an asset.

Dr. Doyin Salami of Lagos Business School, Pan African University who took a critical look into Funding versus Results, said education was the inter- generational gateway to development, adding that the sector cannot be funded by government alone, calling on other stakeholders to join hands with the government in funding the sector.