We’ll Ensure Sustained Incentives For Industrialists -OGSG

Ogun State Government says it will continue to put in place structures that will ease the process of doing business and help industrialists operating in the State optimise production.

The Managing Director, Ogun State Property & Investment Cooperation (OPIC), Mr Babajide Odusolu, made the pledge at the grand reception in honour of the first national female president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, at OPIC Industrial Estate, Agbara.

Odusolu, who was represented by the Director, Business Development, OPIC, Mr. Dehinde Boye, commended industrialists at the Ota-Agbara axis for collaborating with the State government at all times.

He particularly appreciated industrialists operating in OPIC Agbara industrial Estates for joining hands with government to rehabilitate existing roads and ensuring the construction of new ones, saying this had made the estate one of the best in the State.

The President, Ota/Agbara Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (OTAGCCIMA), Prince (Engr.) Mike Akingbade, in his address, appreciated innovative projects and business friendly programmes of the current administration in the State, which he noted had turned around the fortune of business activities in the area.

‘’OTAGCCIMA wants to put it on record the innovative projects being executed by Ogun State Government through OPIC in the last six years in Ota-Agbara axis. The programmes, management style and policy designs had impacted positively on majority of our members’ businesses over the years,’’ Akingbade submitted.