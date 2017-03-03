We Won’t Stop Vigilance Against Boko Haram, Says Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday the Nigerian security agencies will keep up their vigilance against Boko Haram terrorists.

Noting that the terrorists have been degraded, he said they still carry out suicide bomb attacks against soft targets.

Fielding questions from reporters after receiving briefing from Service chiefs, Osinbajo said: “ As you know, the Boko Haram as a military force has been degraded. They are not holding territory at the moment. Our armed forces have been able to dislodge them from practically all territories they were holding in the past.

“What is happening now is just once in a while attack by suicide bombers. By the nature of asymmetric warfare, we are not able to say it has ended now. But I think that militarily they have been contained. There is no question at all that Boko Haram as a fighting force has been degraded.

“We are still vigilant because of their capacity to do damage with suicide bombers. I am very satisfied with what the military has done so far. And the briefing has shown graphically that they are really on top of their game and that they are doing excellently well in the Northeast.”

He explained the fact that he received the security briefing did not mean that President Muhammadu Buhari would not return soon.

According to him, the security briefings are routine.

“Besides, the President is a process person and certainly I am going to speak with him here on developments here. So, it is not an indication of anything. It is only an indication that we are committed to the security of the nation. The primary duty of government is to ensure lives and properties, and that is why we have to be regularly briefed.

“The good thing is that our men are going extraordinarily well in the Northeast and that Southern Kaduna has also been contained. The peace building process is also going on very well.”

Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali said: “We have trashed most of the security issues that concerns the country at the meeting, including the Southern Kaduna and the Northeast and other parts of the country.”

On whether Nigeria is now safe, he said: “Nigeria is very safe and I believe with the concept of the security agencies, all the security challenges have been surmounted.”

