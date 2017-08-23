We Won’t Borrow To Pay Workers, Says Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has denied the report that it had promised to pay the remaining 20 per cent of the outstanding salary of September 2016 by the end of August.

It said it would only do so as soon as resources were available.

The state government also declared that it would not borrow money to pay the remaining outstanding salaries of the workers, maintaining that due consideration was given to equity and fairness before the 80 per cent of the outstanding September 2016 salary arrears was paid from the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund.

He noted that the payment was not in error.

Both the leaders of the organised labour and the representatives of the state government led by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, had on Monday resolved on the payment of the remaining 20 per cent of the outstanding salary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Sunday Abegunde, the government denied promising to pay the workers the remaining 20 per cent by August ending contrary to what was reported in the social media.

While denying the social media report on the last meeting with the labour leaders, the state government said the report was not the true picture of what was discussed during the meeting it held with the organised labour.

The statement partly read, “The government emphasised that it would continue to make the payment of salaries of workers its priority. The government will not shirk its responsibility to the good people of Ondo State, both in the public and private sectors as this administration is irrevocably committed to its mandate.

“In response to the request of the labour that the outstanding 20 per cent be paid before the end of August, 2017, it was made abundantly clear that the government would pay the 20 per cent when it had the resources as it would not borrow money to pay salaries.”

The government called on the labour unions to always avoid statements and actions that might overheat the matter.

<<punch>>