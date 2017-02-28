We Remain Committed To Building Manpower In Education-Mujota

Government in Ogun State says it remained committed to training and retraining of teachers as major stakeholder towards achieving full delivery of it Affordable Qualitative Education programme in the State.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, who stated this at the opening ceremony of the Second Annual Mathematical Conference of Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) held at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, explained that government would continue to give priority to programmes and activities intended to build human capacity in the sector for more academic excellence.

Mrs. Mujota, represented by the Director of Science and Technology, Mr. Sola Lawal, noted that the success of any educational system could not be achieved solely by government but through the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors.

“Investment in education anywhere in the world is colossus. For this, any assistance from either private or public would always be appreciated”, she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of MAN, Mr. Sunday Adewole Adeniran, lauded government’s support for the Association and solicited more support for the State to participate in the forthcoming National Conference holding in Lagos.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the State branch of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPS) and Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASSUSS).