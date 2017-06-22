We’ ll Ensure Reduction In Child Mortality Rate – Health Commissioner

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, says its Community Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBHIS) “Araya” and the Save One Million Lives (SOML) programme were aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality rates amongst millions of pregnant women and children under age five.

Ipaye made this submission at the street sensitization tour of Ago-Iwoye, Awa, and Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu-North Local Government and Ijebu-Ode Local Government Areas, stressing that it would help in reducing sudden death among pregnant women and children in the State.

He said that it was important to take care of expectant mothers and children under age 5, adding that government would ensure proper medical care were given to pregnant women and children in the State.

The Commissioner said the programme was free for pregnant women, the underprivileged and children under age 5 as well as the aged, saying that those who do not fall under these categories would pay a token to get registered for the scheme, advising citizens to key into it owing to its immense benefits.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Ijebu-Igbo West Local Council Development Area, Hon. Adegoke Adekanbi, appreciated the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration for the initiative, saying that it was a round peg in the round hole as it would afford the less privileged in the area to benefit from the scheme.

Mrs. Ebere Obinna, one of the beneficiaries in Ago-Iwoye, commended the State Government for the scheme, saying that ‘’the scheme will enable us access quality health care services especially at this difficult time’’.