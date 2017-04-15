W.H.O Adjudged ‘Araya’ Best Health Insurance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has rated Ogun State Community Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBHIS) tagged “ARAYA” as the best State health insurance scheme initiative in the Country as over 12,000 people are currently benefiting from the scheme.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting to measure the level of success recorded so far on the scheme held at D’Olives Event Center in Abeokuta.

He said it was imperative to discuss the current stage of the scheme and also look at ways of sustaining it even after the tenure of the present administration led by Senator. Ibikunle Amosun, adding that various International organizations have applaud the ‘ARAYA’ as the best and most celebrated insurance scheme to address the health need of the less privileged in the state.

“I receive phone calls from international organisations applauding the ‘ARAYA’ scheme as the best among insurance schemes addressing the health need of the people. And I want to say that we are targeting about 3.5 Million people under the ARAYA scheme” Commissioner stated

While charging the public and private health facilities selected to provide free and qualitative health care services for over 12, 000 people captured under the scheme, Ipaye said pregnant women and children under the scheme would be treated free at the point of presenting their cards.

In his presentation, the Director, Health Insurance, Ministry of Health, Dr. Afolabi Dosumu said the scheme had been categorised into two, adding that one was a free for pregnant women, elderly and children under five, while other category of people would pay premium while government subsidise the remaining payment to access health care services, urging public and private facilities to meet up with number allotted to them.

Speaking on the success of the programme, one of the major stakeholders and CEO of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Mrs Ebun Jaiyesimi, suggested that meetings should be held quarterly with all stakeholders in order to know steps needed to improve on the scheme, advising that premium should be paid promptly to health facilities to further encourage better health care services delivery to the beneficiaries.