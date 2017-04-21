VP Meets With Magu, DG DSS, NSA, Others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with some top security officials and other highly placed officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came twenty-four hours after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, were suspended from office.

Osinbajo yesterday met with the Director-General of the Department for State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Lawal’s Adamawa State Governor Jibrilla Bindow, was also reportedly sighted at the Presidential Villa yesterday. There was no confirmation that Bindow, whose presence was confirmed by some State House workers, had audience with the vice president or the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

It was, however believed that the governor’s visit was not unconnected with the suspension of the SGF.

Magu, after meeting with the Vice President, disclosed that he attended Assets Recovery Committee meeting.

<<The Nation>>