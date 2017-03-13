US Man Sets Florida Store On Fire To Keep ‘Arabs Out’

A man in the US state of Florida faces a first degree arson charge after attempting to set a convenience store ablaze because he thought it was owned by Muslims.

Richard Leslie Lloyd, 64, told police he tried to light the Port St Lucie shop on fire to “run the Arabs out of our country”, according to news reports on Sunday.

According police, however, the shop owners were of Indian descent.

Local television channel WPTV reported that Lloyd was mad at Arabs “due to what they are doing in the Middle East”.

The intended target was the Met Mart store in the town 180km north of the city of Miami.

<<Aljazeera>>