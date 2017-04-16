Sunday , 16 April 2017
Headlines
Home / World / Us Deploys ‘A Few Dozen’ Troops To Somalia: Pentagon

Us Deploys ‘A Few Dozen’ Troops To Somalia: Pentagon

April 16, 2017 in World Leave a comment

The United States is deploying “a few dozen” troops to Somalia to assist the national army and conduct unspecified security operations, a US military spokeswoman said on Saturday - the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in about two decades.

Samantha Reho, spokeswoman for the US Africa Command based in Germany, said the soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, a light infantry unit specialised in air assaults, will mainly train and equip Somalia’s army “to better fight al-Shabab”, an armed group fighting to overthrow the country’s internationally recognised government.

They will also conduct “security force assistance”, she told the AFP news agency, confirming a report by Voice of America.

<<Aljazeera>>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


one + 3 =

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top