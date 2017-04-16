Us Deploys ‘A Few Dozen’ Troops To Somalia: Pentagon

The United States is deploying “a few dozen” troops to Somalia to assist the national army and conduct unspecified security operations, a US military spokeswoman said on Saturday - the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in about two decades.

Samantha Reho, spokeswoman for the US Africa Command based in Germany, said the soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, a light infantry unit specialised in air assaults, will mainly train and equip Somalia’s army “to better fight al-Shabab”, an armed group fighting to overthrow the country’s internationally recognised government.

They will also conduct “security force assistance”, she told the AFP news agency, confirming a report by Voice of America.

<<Aljazeera>>