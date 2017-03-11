Update: INEC Fixes Feb. 16 2019 For Presidential, NASS Elections

ABUJA – As part of measures to ensure certainty with regards to the conduct of elections in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed Saturday, February 16, 2019 for the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Equally, the Governorship/State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections will hold on Saturday, March 2, 2019. INEC National Commissioner in charge of the South West, Prince Solomon Soyebi announced this on Thursday in Abuja during a media interface. “In Nigeria, the constitution provides for elections to hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days to the end of the incumbent’s tenure.

In order to ensure certainty in our dates for elections, and to allow for proper planning by the Commission, political parties, security agencies, candidates and all stakeholders, the Commission has decided to fix the date for the National Elections for the third Saturday in February of the election year, followed by State elections two weeks later. Mahmood Yakubu “To that extent, the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, 16th February 2019, while the Governorship/State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections will hold on Saturday 2nd March 2019”, he disclosed. According to him, “Our democracy is maturing and the Commission believes that there should be certainty with regard to the timetable for elections. For instance, in the United States, general elections always hold on the second Tuesday of November in the election year. In Ghana, it’s the 7th of December of the election year, while in other places like Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Costa Rica and Switzerland, the dates are also known in advance”. 23 Indicted Officials arraigned, Placed on Half Salary INEC added that following the arraignment of 23 of its officials who were indicted by the report of a probe panel on the Rivers state rerun elections, it has decided to place the officials on half salary in line with relevant regulations. “The Commission has also received a Report from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation, informing us that 23 Electoral Officers indicted over the investigation into the 10th December Rivers Re-run elections have been charged to court. “The Commission has repeatedly said that it will cooperate with security agencies for the prosecution of any of our staff found to have violated the integrity of the electoral process. “Accordingly, at our meeting today, the Commission decided to apply the provisions of the INEC Terms and Conditions of Service to all those charged to court, since it constitutes gross misconduct. The penalty for this is interdiction. All the 23 Electoral Officers will be placed on half salary and will not report for duty pending the determination of their respective cases by the court”, Soyebi stated. On the 202 officials indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, INEC said it would for now defer disciplinary action on them.

“You would recall that last week, we informed you that a decision would be taken this week on the recommendation by the Disciplinary Committee on staff members indicted by the EFCC Report for misconduct during the 2015 General Elections.