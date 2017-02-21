Unpaid Salaries: Coaches Set For Battle With Ministry

Festus Abu

Some of the coaches working for national sports federations on a contract basis are allegedly gearing for a fight with the sports ministry over their unpaid salaries, our correspondent has learnt.

It was learnt that the sports ministry has not paid the 26 coaches it engaged two years ago for 11 months. American athletics coaches Eric Campbell and Angie Taylor as well as Olympian Jerry Okorodudu and 2006 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Adura Olalehin (both national boxing coaches) are among the 26 coaches allegedly being owed by the ministry.

While the American duo are allegedly making plans to take legal action against the country for not paying them their entitlement, our correspondent learnt that the homegrown coaches had decided to march on the Abuja headquarters of the ministry if they are not paid next week.

One of the coaches, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the issue, said the minister of sports Solomon Dalung told them (coaches) to exercise some patience and understanding while the ministry sorts out the issue.

“The ministry has promised to pay us part of the money at the end of the month but we are not sure they will keep their promise,” the source said.

“We are not happy that we could not provide for our families during the Yuletide; it was a big disgrace.

“We have lost our patience and we are planning to march on the ministry if they refused to pay us our money.”

Another coach, who is also being owed by the ministry, partly blamed a lack of respect for coaches in Nigeria for the country’s declining fortunes in sports.

He said, “The authorities lack respect for coaches; hence they don’t pay us for months. Do you expect a coach who cannot pay his bills to be happy working for the country?

“Nigeria has fallen behind other African countries in sports and the government seems not interested in rescuing our sports.

“Yes, we are planning to embark on a protest to force the government to pay us what they are owing us.”

Asked to comment on the allegations that ministry was owing 26 ‘contract coaches’, the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media Nneka Anibeze said she was not aware of the development.

“That’s a ministry affair, please contact madam (Kulu) Hauwa,” Anibeze told our correspondent on the telephone on Monday. However, efforts to reach Hauwa were unsuccessful.

But Okorodudu, who confirmed that the ministry is owing him 11 months’ salary, lamented the development.

“The ministry has promised to pay me and I believe the minister will do something about it,” the former national champion told our correspondent on the telephone.

<<PUNCH.>>

