UNESCO Lauds Ogun Over Cultural Revival

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has commended Ogun State Government for its prominent role at salvaging and promoting the African Culture from extinction through its world acclaimed African Drums Festival and other cultural exchange concepts.

Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, said the development had culminated into the invitation extended to the State Government by UNESCO to participate in the just concluded Annual African Week in Paris, France.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, after the trip, Oladipo said the commendation came on the heels of the exploits of its African Drums Festival as well as the excellent performance of the State Cultural troupe at the just concluded event, held at the UNESCO Paris Headquarters in France with the theme, ”Investing in the Youth of Africa.”

Oladipo said the State represented the country at the annual event, adding that ‘’ 13 countries were invited among which Ogun State represented Nigeria in the cultural aspect of the African Week’’

. “We got a letter inviting us to be a part of annual African Week organized by UNESCO and part of the letter disclosed that the State was invited due to its involvement and hosting of the maiden edition of the African Drums Festival, as Ogun State is currently adjudged as culture friendly state”, he said.

The Commissioner said apart from the commendation the State got, it was also awarded a certificate of excellent performance at the non- competitive event presented by the Director-General of UNESCO for blazing the trail.

“Of all the 13 countries present at the event, without any doubt, after our performance, it was a unanimous decision by the entire audience, including the Director General of UNESCO that Ogun State representing Nigeria, performed excellently and this earned the State a certificate of excellent performance, ” Oladipo said.