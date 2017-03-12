UN Accuses Turkey Of Abuses In Country’s Southeast

A UN report has accused Turkish security forces of human rights violations during operations against Kurdish fighters in the country’s southeast, drawing an angry response by Turkey which rejected it as “biased”.

The report by the UN human rights office on Friday detailed accusations of massive infrastructure destruction, unlawful killings and other serious abuses committed between July 2015 and December 2016 following the collapse of a ceasefire.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish state were engaged in a war for almost 30 years until a 2013 truce was declared and the two sides launched peace talks.

The ceasefire largely held until the summer of 2015, and since then the two sides have been engaged in escalating clashes. Turkey, the United States and the European Union all consider the PKK a “terrorist” group.

