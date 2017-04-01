UK To Partner Ogun On Ease Of Doing Business

The United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Laure Beaufils has signified the intention of her country to partner with Ogun State on ways of resolving challenges confronting ways of doing business.

Beaufils stated this at the lunch of Price Water-Coopers (PWC) and the United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth Report on Promoting Economic Prosperity Session held at Park Inn, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to her, the State has the potential of becoming one of the biggest economy in Nigeria considering the various economic policies of the government at creating conducive and business friendly environment aimed at opening the State to international investors.

She noted that 75 percent of foreign investment that came into the country in 2016 were domiciled in the State, which had created massive employment opportunities and infrastructural development in the State.

In his presentation titled ‘’Promoting Economic Prosperity – Analysis of the State level Business Environment in Nigeria’’, the Partner and Chief Economist, PWC Nigeria, Mr. Andrew Nevin, said Nigeria would need an annual 46 percent growth rate of about 100 million dollars to be out of recession, noting that the challenges of power supply could also be addressed through small scale installation of alternative power generation at reduced cost.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said Ogun would continue to pay more attention to laws, regulations and institutional arrangement affecting the promotion of economic and industrial growth that would further sustain its present ranking as the top five on the case of doing business.

Ashiru confirmed that the State had abundant resources and was well positioned to sustain its economic growth in medium and long terms which made the State the preferred domestic and foreign investment destination of choice.