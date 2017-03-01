Turkey: Die Welt’s Deniz Yucel Held For ‘Terror Links’

A Turkish court ordered a journalist for Germany’s Die Welt newspaper jailed pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, media reports said.

Deniz Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was detained on February 14 after his reports about a hacker attack on the email account of Turkey’s energy minister, Die Welt newspaper said.

Yucel was questioned by a prosecutor in Istanbul on Monday for about three hours before a judge ordered him formally arrested pending the preparation of an indictment and a trial. Die Welt confirmed that he was ordered into custody.

Yucel, 43, joins scores of journalists who have been jailed in Turkey following a July 15 coup attempt that prompted a government crackdown on alleged anti-government activists. The crackdown has included the closure of at least 100 news outlets in Turkey.

The private Dogan news agency said Yucel was also questioned about an interview he conducted with Cemil Bayik, a commander of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) , as well as about articles he had written on Turkey’s policies toward Kurds .

Activists in Berlin demonstrated against Yucel’s detention by projecting #FreeDeniz on the Turkish embassy building in the German capital.

