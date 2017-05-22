Trump heads to Jerusalem seeking Israel-Palestine talks

US President Donald Trump visits Jerusalem on Monday to seek ways to restart talks between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

Trump’s visit is part of his first trip abroad as president and follows an initial stop in Saudi Arabia, where he urged Islamic leaders to focus on unity in the fight against “terrorism”.

Trump is due in Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon and, ahead of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will tour two sites in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

His first stop will be the Kaneesat al-Qeyaamah, or Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

<<Aljazeera>>