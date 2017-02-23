Training Enhances Productivity – Commissioner

Training and retraining of personnel have been described as a necessary tool that must be sustained towards enhancing skills and productivity for optimal performance in any establishment.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, made this known while delivering a paper titled ‘’Communication skills and human relations in the public service’’ at a two day training organised by the Ministry for its junior cadre officers at its conference hall, Abeokuta.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Tpl, (Mrs) Yetunde Dina, the commissioner said the choice of the topic was necessary to ensure optimum performance of the trainees, establish good human relations among the officers of various cadres as well as the general public to further achieve the set goals of the mission to rebuild Ogun State.

She said no officer could achieve the desired results without training and retraining, pledging that the Ministry would not relent in training its personnel to bring out the best in them.

Two of the participants, Mr Olorunjedalo Keshinro and Miss Folashade Sobowale, agreed that the training had afforded them the opportunity to learn new things which in turn would make them perform better as civil servants.