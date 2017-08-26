Traditional Institutions Essential To Societal Devt. -OGSG

Traditional Institutions have been described as dependable allies in the task of ensuring even distribution of dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of Ogun State.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun made this submission at the official installation and presentation of staff of office to Oba Olusegun Oludolapo Ogunye ( Ilufemiloye Koko 1) as the new Ojotumoro of Abigi Kingdom at Abigi Comprehensive Grammar School, Abigi in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko said traditional rulers open up great vista coasts of opportunities for the socio-economic development of their communities and serve as a higher platform for self- development of the people.

Amosun congratulated the people of Abigi for maintaining peace and tranquillity during the interregnum, adding that their patience had led to the successful completion of events leading to the official installation.

“Kabiyesi to whom much is given, much is expected, I enjoin you to collaborate with other Obas within Ijebu Traditional Council and mobilise your subjects for effective discharge of their civic and social responsibilities such as prompt payment of taxes and other levies, ensure peaceful co-existence with others, in order to maintain law and order,” Amosun advised.

Speaking at the event, the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who was represented by the Dagbure of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, charged the new monarch to use his wealth of experience as a legal practitioner to transform the community as well as put tradition first in the scheme of things in order to have a successful reign.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Ogun Waterside Local Government; Hon. Femi Onanuga, described the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration as people-oriented, with massive rural development agenda, which had paved way for dividends of democracy to be spread across the State.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ogunye pledged to serve his people with the fear of God, assuring that his tenure would usher in massive development, urging all sons and daughters home and abroad to join hands with him to move the community forward.