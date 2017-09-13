Traders Vacate Premise Over Notice Of Closure

Following the September 13 deadline given by the Ogun State Government to operators of non-sporting business premises at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium to vacate the arena, owners of mobile and erected shops have started moving out their valuables.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape while monitoring the situation this morning at the Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, said the notice given to them expired today.

He said the step by government could not be more apt at a time the present administration had become inundated with reports of social misdeeds at the premise including teenage prostitution and hard drugs hawking, saying that restoring sanity to the sports arena was in the best interest of the State.

In the words of the Sports Commissioner, “Government is very worried about the high rate of teenage prostitution, hard drugs hawking and the noise pollution emanating from within the premise which led to the action being taken. Even as the state government regrets any inconveniency that the action may cause for those having their legitimate business, I want to say that the decision taken is in the interest of the people of Ogun State”.

Afuape added that the state government would no longer tolerate non-sporting activities at the premises of its four stadia across the state, saying the development was an aberration in the use of the facilities.