TRACE Warns Officers On Corrupt Practices

Operatives of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) have been warned to desist from engaging in corrupt and sharp practices that can tarnish the image of the Agency.

TRACE Corps Commander/CEO, Cdr. Seni Ogunyemi made this known while briefing the press at his office, Ibara, Abeokuta.

Ogunyemi disclosed that, the attention of the management of the Corps was drawn to the alleged rate of extortion from motorists by Field Commanders and Operatives of the corps across the State.

‘’This warning become imperatives for perpetrators to desist from the illicit act, as the State Government is ready to apply appropriate sanctions through relevant sections of the Anti-Craft Law of the Federal Republic alongside TRACE Corps Law’’, he said.

He therefore urged the motoring public to desist from encouraging corrupt practices by giving TRACE operatives any form of gratification, except payment for receipted traffic infractions payable only to government treasury through designated banks.