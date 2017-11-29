TRACE, VIO Warn Motorists On Reckless Driving

Motorists across the state have been warned to desist from reckless driving and shun all acts that can endanger lives of other roads users in the state.

Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, (TRACE), Ayetoro Division Cmdr. David Abiola and his counterpart in Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Engr. Kunle Odunaya, in a separate interview with newsmen at their offices in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area advised motorists to regularly check their vehicles and ensure that they were in good conditions before embarking on any trip.

The TRACE Commander noted that the recent findings showed that some motorists were fond of over speeding and in turn become reckless in their quest at making more money from their trips during the ember months.

He said that the present administration would leave no stone unturned at ensuring that public motoring were road compliant especially in keeping to all necessary traffic regulations in state.

‘’Motorists plying Ogun roads should desist from reckless driving and shun any carefree attitudes that can lead to destruction of lives and property. In fact, the time has come at ensuring that our drivers are cautious while driving and should always consider other road users for safety of all on our roads,’’ Commander Abiola said.

The vehicle inspection officers, Engr. Odunaya disclosed that part of efforts at reducing road mishaps in the area was based on regular road worthiness check being carried out on vehicles plying the axis, explaining that the steps had reduced road mishap in no small measure.

He advised motorists in the area to update their vehicle particulars and drivers’ licenses, saying it was ideals for them to be certified before embarking on driving for the safety of all.