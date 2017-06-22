TRACE Braces Up For Eid-El-Fitri Celebration

Ahead of the Eid-el-fitri celebration, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) is embarking on a special traffic operation tagged ‘’Safety and Responsible Driving, a Must’’ to ease traffic during the period from Wednesday June 21 to Wednesday June 28, 2017.

A statement contained in the operational order by the Commander/Chief Executive Officer, Seni Ogunyemi, through the Corp Operations Officer, Commander Omonayajo Elias, urged motorists to comply with all traffic rules and regulations to forestall road mishaps.

In the statement, the main objectives of the special operation were to ensure effective traffic management on the roads, strict compliance with traffic rules and regulation by all motorists, checking over-loading and enforcing the use of seat belt, among others.

Ogunyemi in the statement while explaining the rationale behind the initiative, said the Corps had envisaged high volume of traffic during the holidays which may lead to traffic build up and the operation was geared towards checkmating the challenges that may arise, imploring the general public to cooperate with the officers and men of the TRACE Corps to achieve success during the festival.