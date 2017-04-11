Tourism Ministry Seeks To Re-Invigorate Yoruba Language Among Children

Ogun State government through its Ministry of Culture & Tourism has revealed plans to revive and promote Yoruba language among the younger generation.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the State, Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo disclosed this in Abeokuta, while speaking with newsmen on efforts put in place by government to salvage the language from going into extinction.

Oladipo said part of the plans was to collaborate with a cultural outfit known as ‘’Ewa ede’’ to re-invigorate the learning of Yoruba language and promote its speaking among pupils and students in schools across the State.

While emphasizing that charity begins at home, he called on parents and Guardians to discourage the total reliance on foreign languages especially English as a means of communication, interaction, salutation and discussion among their wards, saying embracing the Yoruba language in this regard would not only enhance their mastery of the language but also the culture in order to pass it on to generation yet unborn.

The Commissioner said the project has already begun in the State as primary and secondary school students were being taught the use of Yoruba lexicon, mode of dressings, as well as oral poetry, saying the upcoming African drums festival in the State was also another means of exposing the younger generation to the dying Yoruba culture.