Tonto Dike Accuses Estrasnged Hubby Of Being A Murderer, ‘Yahoo Boy’

Tonto Dikeh, the popular Nigerian actress with a broken home has again accused her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill who is also the cousin to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of being a murderer and a ‘yahoo boy’ who has murdered their unborn child. Tonto Dikeh made the accusations while reacting to her husband’s allegations that she once became drunk and pointed a gun at his brother’s head as well as destroying his property.

But reacting, the emotionally broken actress said on Instagram: “The truth will always provoke lies. Laughing and dancing to my New song. “Gun my feet. Drunk my feet. Liars the only thing you get right is your lies. “Things yahoo boys do. I live you to God. Fraudster! Jesus won already. I’m too focused on positivity. Say no to domestic violence! “Who reads the news of how you killed our unborn through domestic violence? Murderer! “Same man who read your news should looking on your 419 schemes as well.

“God over everything.”

Recall that the marital travails of the Actress became known in January when she came out and spat to the public notice that her marriage was in jeopardy. Before that, she had first won the hearts of every Nigerian and her international fans by sending a stirring ‘forgive me’ message to fellow actress, Mercy Johnson, to apologise for a four-year-old beef.

Then, without any ceremony, she removed her marital name and the tag ‘wife’ from her social profiles, blatantly, suggesting there may be a problem in her home. All these developments still left people in the dark of the actual state of the union. As such, the social media and even some mainstream media carried speculative stories that the crisis rocking the Actress’s home could not be unconnected with claims that her now estranged hubby was having an extra-marital affair with one of his protégé, Rosaline Meurer.

But Miss Meurer who went on public to clear the air about the cheating rumours did not expatiate on the breakup issue, rather exonerate herself and declared that all is well with them. However, unable to keep with her any longer, Tonto Dikeh spat out the beans. She then accused the billionaire hubby of domestic violence against her as well as infecting her with STDs. But Churchill denied all the allegations, saying instead that Tonto Dikeh destroyed his property. <<vanguard>>

The A-list actress made this known through her Instagram page wherein she also accused Churchill of being a chronic liar. Recall that in a video clip recently released by his hubby, a certain Ghanaian police office, Supt. Joseph Oppong, read Churchill’s statement to the police claiming that Tonto Dikeh destroyed some property belong to him(Churchill) and also pointed a gun at his brother while being drunk.