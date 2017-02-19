Thousands Of Youths Rally In Buhari’s Support

About 50,000 youths in Daura, Katsina State, President Muham-madu Buhari’s home town yesterday rallied in solidarity with his administration.

The youths rallied under the auspices of an NGO, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.”

Musa Badamasi, the secretary of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the rally was accompanied with marathon prayer.

He said the youth found it necessary to organise the rally to make their position known on the style of governance by Buhari.

Badamasi described most of the speculations regarding the health of Buhari as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration.

Sani Altine, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in the local government, commended the youths for organising the rally and prayed for the safe return of the president.

He said the chapter would continue to support the policies and programmes of the federal government.

The Daura Emirate Council on Friday conducted a marathon prayer session for Allah to continue to protect and grant him good health.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, led the prayers at his palace in Daura.

In attendance at the prayer session were thousands of Daura residents.

The emir said that Buhari needs prayers not only for his health, but also divine guidance to lead Nigeria to greatness.

“Mr President is our son and he deserves much more than this,” he said.

Farouk told the residents that there was no cause for alarm about the President’s health, pointing out that “going by available contacts we have on a daily basis, the President is in high spirit.”

The emir said leaders need constant prayers from their subjects, hence the decision by the emirate to organise the prayer session.

Chief Imams of major Juma’at mosques in Daura, Mai’adua, Zango, Sandamu and Baure Local Government Areas under the emirate conducted the prayers, which included recitation of the complete Qur’an eleven times.

