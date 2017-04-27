The Past Is Behind Us, Kate Henshaw Tells Stella Damasus

AFTER years of not being on speaking terms with each other, Nollywood actresses, Kate Henshaw and Stella Damasus have finally settled their differences.

Damasus was a year older, on Monday, and Kate Henshaw decided to put the past behind her, as she wished the former ‘a happy birthday’ to end their long standing beef. Both actresses have not been in good terms for many years now and surprisingly, they haven’t even said a word about it. However, reaching out to Stella Damasus via her Instagram page, Kate said, “The older one gets, the more you do away with frivolous things.

“We have had our share of “battles”..yes but nevertheless we have come a long way. Through the highs and lows. The past is behind us.” In response, Stella admitted to being ‘childish’ during the course of their beef, adding that the olive branch extended by Kate moved her to tears.

“You just brought tears to my eyes. I love you so much and I know that deep down you know. You are right. I have also been silly and childish but thank God for growth and maturity. You have been the most supportive and most caring. You go above and beyond for everyone else. I remember when we had an issue long ago, you still came to Asaba for my dad’s burial. You stood by me when no one else did. Thank you for your forgiving and kind heart. I love you my Gbole. God bless you,” Stella said.

