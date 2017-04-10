Monday , 10 April 2017
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday vowed to sustain its intervention in the foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity in that segment of the financial sector. The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja. He said as part of its determination to make forex available to genuine users, the apex bank on Friday auctioned the sum of $418m at the retail segment at the rate of N310 to a dollar. He gave the sectors of the economy that benefitted from the intervention as aviation, agriculture, petroleum and raw materials/machineries. The statement read in part, "In its avowed determination to ensure ample supply of foreign exchange liquidity in the market, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday, 7th of April, 2017 auctioned the sum of $418m at a marginal rate of N310/$. "This was in addition to the sum of $350m sold as wholesale auction during the week. In the weeks ahead, the CBN will sustain its intervention through the sale of foreign exchange to all segments of the market." The statement said the CBN would sell short-tenured forwards of seven-day to 30-day maturity to meet the demand of manufacturers and all other foreign exchange users. The apex bank said the injection of foreign exchange into the market should reassure all users of its determination to continue to meet all legitimate forex demand in the market. It added that the intervention was part of measures to achieve exchange rate stability in the financial market.

April 10, 2017

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has nabbed a syndicate that specialises in adulteration of engine oil for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

The Director General, SON, Mr. Osaita Aboloma, said  the arrest took place at tipper garage in the Jahi area of Abuja, with SON operation  team sealing the premises where the illicit activity was being carried out.

Aboloma who was represented by Mr. Felix Nyado, director operation, SON during the operation said investigations showed that the men were used to picking spent containers of genuine engine oil with which they package their own fake brands  and then sell to unsuspecting members of the public.

The director general said that strong intelligence network led to their arrest.

Aboloma  urged  consumers to be wary of the kind of engine oil they buy and also appealed to the members of the public to dent or destroy packaging materials or containers before disposing  it as a way of checkmating the activities of the counterfeiters.

In his own words, destroy the package after use will go a long way in curbing fake and substandard products in the market.

“ Those empties are ought to be recycled  and not to be picked at waste dumps and supplied to counterfeiters,” he said.

He equally advised Nigerians to continue to support the SON in its bid to sanitize Nigeria of substandard products.

Meanwhile, the DG on Friday advised Nigerians to patronize only certified products to enable them get value for their money.

He made the call at the SON special day at the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade fair, appealing to entrepreneurs to subscribe to subscribe to the SON mandatory conformity assessment programme scheme for the growth of their enterprises as well as their market share.

On export drive, he said the agency had been working hard to ensure that Made Nigeria Products specially, farm produces meet prescribed international standards and calibration.

“The issue of rejection of our products and produces anywhere in the world is gradually becoming a thing of the past as SON is poised to make Nigerian products and farm outputs the number one preferred in terms of quality and quantity specification”, he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Rev Ugochukwu Chime, thanked the SON DG for participating in the trade fair and for stimulating economic growth through its activities.

He said the agency had by its activities lent tremendous support to the economic development of the nation generally, and entrepreneurs particularly.

<<Thisday>>

