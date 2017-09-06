Tescom Appoints 129 Principals, VPs

The Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has appointed another set of 44 Principals, 85 Vice Principals and one Zonal Secretary as part of its effort at enhancing smooth administration of Public Secondary Schools across the State.

The appointment brings the total number of principals and vice principals appointed by the Amosun-led administration to 368 and 823 respectively.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the new principals in Abeokuta, the Chairman of the Commission, Chief (Mrs) Olabosipo Ogunsan, described the elevation as a call to higher service, dedication and commitment for the appointees.

She noted that the appointment was based on seniority, merit and time of certification, advising them to lead by examples as they were now role models to Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff and Students of their schools.

Ogunsan charged the newly appointed principals and others to provide quality leadership and be steadfast, dedicated, committed and hard working to justify their appointment, calling on them to collaborate with the Commission to facilitate programmes that would enrich the teaching profession as a whole.

The TESCOM boss underscored the need for a cordial working relationship, mutual cooperation and respect between the principals and vice principals to build a strong structure needed for day to day running of the schools.

She urged them to stand against all forms of indiscipline and examination malpractices and be accountable on everything under their care and be responsible and responsive to all circular letters that may be issued by the Commission.

“Being a principal, you must be accountable on everything within your care. I also want to implore you to be conversant with all circular letters that may be issued by the Teaching Service Commission on various issues such as school administration, promotion, staff supervision and financial transactions etc. Try your best to be active in all the responsibilities and task ahead for there lies your honour. No act of indiscipline, examination malpractices should be condoned,’’ she emphasised.

Earlier in his welcome address, Full-Time Commissioner II of the Commission, Alhaji Nojeem Macgregor, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gesture, noting that the development would further consolidate effective administration for better output in students, teaching and non teaching staff alike.

He said that government would continue to reward excellent performance and promote competence among the teachers adding that the commission ensured fairness and equity during the screening and short-listing of the new principals in accordance with the laid down guidelines.

In his contribution, the President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Ogun State, Mr. Olatunji Ogundele lauded the Commission for following due process in the appointment processes, saying the step had further proven the sincerity and commitment to qualitative education agenda of the State Government.

Responding on behalf of the inductees, Mrs Olabisi Aihonsu, assured of their readiness to discharge their duties diligently and assist the state government by working tirelessly to improve on education standard in the State.