Terra Kulture To Open World Class Theatre In Lagos

Art and lifestyle centre, Terra Kulture, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, is set to launch the first privately owned technology equipped modern arts theatre in the whole of Nigeria.

Over the years, Terra Kulture has developed and maintained its reputation as the hub for stage productions by both local and international companies. And the new 400-seater state-of-the-art theatre is to further seal its reputation as a one-stop premium hangout in the country.

The theatre which also doubles as a movie screening venue will be set to host a range of shows, plays and musicals when it launches. It will also play the challenging role of providing Lagos, its environs, and Nigeria with a wide schedule of theatre, comedy, music and dance.

Terra Kulture headed by CEO, Bolanle Austen-Peters, is also consulting for the Lagos State Government to build additional theatres across Lagos to boost the governor’s initiative to create employment for the youth.

With its worldwide acclaimed productions, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, will be taking the renowned world class SARO THE MUSICAL 2 to London’s West end in August 2017 at Shaw theatre.

<<<THENATION>>